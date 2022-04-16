Lee Martin's hands are purple from the cold. Sometimes they go black.

The 37-year-old from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, has a rare genetic disorder and relies on machines to help him breathe.

He is one of many people with disabilities having to cut back on power as prices soar - even though it puts their lives at risk, according to disability rights charities.

His mother Caroline Wheeler said: "It's an everyday uphill battle to try and keep Lee alive and that's what people don't see.

"It's like sitting on death row, that's what it feels like sometimes. Your hands are tied behind your back."

