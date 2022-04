An advice centre has opened in Belfast to help Ukrainians find support for issues such as housing, employment, and healthcare.

Other centres will open for people who had fled the country's war with Russia in Ballymena, Craigavon and Newry later this week.

Sofi Ostymchuk, 25, arrived in Northern Ireland from Kyiv with her 13-year-old sister.

She said without such centres it would be hard for arrivals to find help and answers.

