Scientists from all over Europe met in Londonderry this week as part of efforts to link up research on sea life and improve conservation.

Lough Foyle is home to part of SeaMonitor - the biggest fish-counting project in Europe.

Tracking marine life helps protect it on a changing planet.

The waters off the north coast are home to seals, sharks, salmon and even bluefish tuna.

And all need scientific support to sustain them.