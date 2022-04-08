Women in Northern Ireland are borrowing each other's hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medication due to supply shortages, according to a menopause support group.

Roisin Hillman, who founded the group, said supplies were either incredibly low or, at times, simply not available.

Dr Shahzadhi Harper, a menopause specialist, described the move as "common and dangerous".

The Department of Health said it was aware of supply shortages in the UK.

Dr Harper said women's health was not being taken seriously enough.

