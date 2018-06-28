Graham Hill was a keen cyclist before he discovered he had a brain tumour in 2012.

The 48-year-old spent months in hospital recovering.

Surgery had impacted the father-of-two's balance and ability to walk more than a short distance.

The County Antrim man believed his cycling days were over until he joined the Pedal Power Cycling Club, run by Brain Injury Matters.

The group uses adapted bikes to cater for those with a brain injury. It is a joint project with cycling and walking charity Sustrans, which provides a number of bikes including side-by-side tandems.

Physiotherapist Dr Jonathan McCrea, head of services at Brain Injury Matters, said: "It is one of the most spine-tingling moments when you see people who have had profound life-changing injuries come here.

“They have lost their sense of self and all of sudden they leave their walking frames behind, get on the bikes and they’re free.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken