Almost 2,000 gorse fires have been tackled since April 2021, according to figures from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

There is concern about the affect on the environment and wildlife in the wake of the latest fires.

Cormac Dolan, a wildfire ranger for the National Trust, has surveyed the damage.

He said it was hard to predict how long it would take for the environment to recover.