This Sunday, Los Angeles will be the stage for the biggest and most prestigious event in Hollywood’s glitzy calendar – the Oscars.

But there will be plenty of people in Northern Ireland keeping an eye on the results as Kenneth Branagh's film, Belfast, is nominated in seven categories.

The film draws on the director’s working-class childhood during the late 1960s near the predominantly unionist Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast.

But as well as the recent cinematic success, residents in Tiger's Bay have also been getting involved in the arts through a new theatre project.

Green Shoot productions, a not-for-profit theatre company, is producing two plays in Tiger's Bay over the next two years.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken