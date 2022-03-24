Portraits of IRA leader Michael Collins and Northern Ireland Prime Minister Sir James Craig are sharing the walls of Stormont as part of a new exhibition.

The display focuses on people elected to the various parliaments and assemblies which have existed in Northern Ireland since 1921.

Other prominent faces include former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Éamon De Valera, nationalist MP Joe Devlin and Lord Trimble, who was the first person to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland.

Speaker Alex Maskey said the exhibition reflected the history of Stormont and the diverse range of people elected to serve there.

Read more here.