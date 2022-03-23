Charity Marie Curie is calling for a discussion around where people die and how we prepare for it.

Michelle Duffy's parents both passed away peacefully in their own home, something which she said was "very dignified".

"Ultimately it let my mum and dad feel that they were safe and cared for, right until the very end of their life," she said.

Marie Curie has said Northern Ireland should have a palliative care plan, in addition to more funding.