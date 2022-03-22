Mohammad, Aya and Marwa fled Syria to escape the war in their home country and spent time in Lebanon before ending up in Northern Ireland.

Now they are playing Gaelic football and camogie and adapting to life in their new home.

The trio from Sacred Heart College in Omagh are among 1,800 Syrians - including 800 children - who came to Northern Ireland under the government-run Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme.

Mohammad, 13, says he has dreams of playing GAA for Tyrone and on Tuesday he was at the county's training centre for some coaching lessons along with 17-year-olds Aya and Marwa.