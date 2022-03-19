Sir John Gillen: Children should be taught the 'concept of consent'
Sex education should be mandatory in Northern Ireland's primary schools, the retired judge who led reforms of rape trials has said.
Sir John Gillen conducted a major review into how the justice system handled sexual offence cases.
He said teaching all young children about consent would be key to preventing sex attacks.
The former lord justice of appeal was speaking in an interview for BBC NI's Spotlight programme.
Read more here: