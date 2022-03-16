Although about 18,000 people in Northern Ireland are believed to use either British or Irish sign language, it is not recognised as an official language.

Northern Ireland will soon be the only place in the UK where that remains the case, and despite commitments, assembly members at Stormont have still not passed legislation.

With official language status, comes more support for services.

The BBC's Jayne McCormack spoke to Jensen, an eight-year-old who was born without hearing in one ear, about what sign language means to him.

