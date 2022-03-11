BBC News

Victims and survivors react to abuse apology

Survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have been told that the state believes them - and is sorry.

Ministers from the five main Stormont parties made statements of apology in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The move was welcomed by some; others said it was too little, too late.

Six institution representatives also spoke in the assembly chamber - four representing Catholic orders, one from the charity Barnardo's and one from a Church of Ireland missionary organisation.

Some survivors, about 80 of whom were present in the assembly chamber, left while those speeches were being made.

Read more coverage here.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland