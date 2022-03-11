Victims and survivors react to abuse apology

Survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have been told that the state believes them - and is sorry.

Ministers from the five main Stormont parties made statements of apology in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The move was welcomed by some; others said it was too little, too late.

Six institution representatives also spoke in the assembly chamber - four representing Catholic orders, one from the charity Barnardo's and one from a Church of Ireland missionary organisation.

Some survivors, about 80 of whom were present in the assembly chamber, left while those speeches were being made.

