Misinformation about the integrated education bill has led to allegations that its proposer Kellie Armstrong was sectarian, the Alliance Party assembly member has said.

The private member's bill passed its final stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday.

Ms Armstrong said she did not try to undermine any groups with the bill which requires the Department of Education to give more support to the integrated sector.

She also told the chamber that some people had asked her not to go to Mass, while she was threatened with excommunication by some principals.

