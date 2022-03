More than £115,000 worth of high-end bikes have been stolen from a family-run shop in Moneymore, County Londonderry.

Shop owner Jonathan Smyth told BBC News NI that 13 bikes and five bike frames were taken during the theft, which was recorded on CCTV, between 02:00 and 03:30 GMT on Monday.

He said he was "devastated" that the shop, which has been in Mr Smyth's family for three generations, was targeted.

