Irina Fuga, her partner Kieran Catney and their friend Michael Mormecha drove food and clothes direct to Ukraine from Lisburn in Northern Ireland

They offloaded the supplies, which were donated by people in Lisburn and surrounding areas, and are staying with Irina's family in Chernivtsi.

The city is several hundred miles from areas occupied by Russian troops.

The trio will return to Northern Ireland later this week but plan to take more supplies later this month.

A nationwide appeal for donations has been launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee to help the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Fifteen UK aid agencies - including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and Save the Children - have joined together to ask the public to donate.

Read more here.