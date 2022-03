A pharmacist from north Belfast has described being stabbed in the hand during an aggravated burglary on Saturday as a "traumatic experience".

Conor McAreavey, from Numark Pharmacist on Antrim Road, said a man entered the shop at about 17:30 GMT and used a hammer to break through a Covid protection screen.

A "scuffle" ensued and Mr McAreavey was stabbed before the attacker fled.

He told BBC News NI attacks on pharmacists had become a "trend".