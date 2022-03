Northern Ireland is facing a "hidden pandemic" as people struggle to heat or eat, an academic has warned.

In recent months there have been concerns about rising energy prices and inflation which have squeezed living costs.

Ulster University lecturer Ciara Fitzpatrick said she had been inundated by people crying out for support.

Therese Kelly Dodds, a single mother from County Antrim, says she is constantly worried about how she is going to heat her home.