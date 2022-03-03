A Ukrainian woman has been reunited with her daughter in Northern Ireland after making an emotional journey from the war-torn country.

Svetlana Murphy, who is originally from Ukraine, has lived in Northern Ireland for years.

She was reunited with her mother Galina Korol at Dublin Airport before travelling to NI on Thursday.

Galina was helped on her journey after a chance encounter between her future son-in-law and a Polish waitress in a pub near Lisburn.

Galina said: "I want to say thank you to everyone who helped and my kids, what they did for me - I can see my kids, my grandchildren growing up, I can live, I can breathe'."

