‘This world is crazy but music helps me survive’

Musician Behnam Ghazanfaripour is an asylum seeker from Iran.

He had to leave his instrument behind when travelling to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Darren Ferguson, who heads up the charity Beyond Skin, made the arrangements for the reunion to happen.

BBC News NI captured the moment on camera.

Beyond Skin has been supporting musicians in asylum seeking and refugee status from other as part of its Musicians/Artists at Risk Resettlement Scheme.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken