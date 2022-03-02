Ukraine conflict: ‘Every child deserves to live in a free country’
Kinga Orkisz is part of a group of Polish people in Northern Ireland collecting supplies for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
A lorry will takes these supplies to the Ukrainian border later this week.
Collections like this are being replicated across Northern Ireland.
The UN says more than half a million people have fled their homes as heavy fighting continues across the country.
Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, including Poland.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken