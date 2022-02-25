A Ukrainian grandmother living in Northern Ireland says she is "very scared" for her family as they try to escape the conflict in her home country.

Oksana Wilson's daughter and grandsons, aged six and 12, are attempting to flee and travel to Northern Ireland.

They are trying to make their way from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to Poland.

There is intense fighting across Ukraine after Russia invaded the country on Thursday.

As the second day of fighting began, Moscow - which is attacking from the east, north and south - appeared to have Kyiv firmly in its sights.

