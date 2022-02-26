'It’s Game of Thrones on your doorstep’

Carrickfergus is the oldest walled town in Northern Ireland.

It developed in the shadow of the County Antrim town’s medieval castle.

One local man has been shining a light on the castle’s fascinating past, something that was prompted by his grandson’s love of history.

Last year, Bob Harper started writing a story about Carrickfergus Castle for his grandson Daniel.

His stories were accompanied with hand-drawn illustrations and easy-to-read tales about what took place at the castle.

But what started off as a family project is now available in visitor centres across County Antrim.

Bob developed a passion for writing and drawing during a five-year round-the-world yacht trip in the late 1990s.

But for now, his passion is promoting history closer to home.

“My trip helped me to see history in a different way, and I realised there is so much history closer to home," he told BBC News NI.

“Carrickfergus has such a rich past with stories of knights and battles, this is the real Game of Thrones in the middle of my hometown.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken