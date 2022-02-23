People living in a County Fermanagh community are calling for a long-term solution to flooding in their area.

It is a recurring problem in Boho and recent heavy rainfall has again led to the closure of several roads.

A number of farms and houses as well as a primary school face disruption, which could last for days.

However residents have been told the costs of a flood alleviation scheme "far outweigh any benefits" that would be gained.

