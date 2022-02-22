The head of the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland has said mass vaccination centres will not be needed for the next phase of the booster jab roll-out.

Patricia Donnelly said additional jabs made available for those aged 75 and over could be delivered by GPs, community pharmacies and health trusts.

An estimated 155,000 people will be eligible for the next booster jab, which is expected to be made available from April.

Dr Donnelly said she was "working out the best fit for individuals concerned".

Read more here.