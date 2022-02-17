Belfast: New scheme to address anti-social behaviour in Holyland area
An initiative to improve the Holyland area of Belfast has been introduced to improve security and safety for residents.
The Department of Communities announced funding for an intervention officer to address anti-social behaviour.
The department will also make £100,000 available for an alleyway improvement scheme in the area.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the move aimed to improve the safety of residents when popular events take place throughout the year.