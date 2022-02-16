With latest figures indicating that the cost of living has hit a 30-year high, people across Northern Ireland are continuing to feel the squeeze.

Food prices are soaring - but, according to the chairman of one of Northern Ireland's largest bakeries, a "tidal wall" of rising costs means it has no choice but to pass those price rises on to consumers.

Brian Irwin, of Irwin's Bakery, says energy, transport and labour costs are on the up, as well as the price of ingredients.

"First amongst all of that is flour - flour from wheat is showing its strongest price maybe for 10 years," he says.

"There is no other alternative than to pass on these increases because of the scale of them."