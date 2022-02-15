Covid-19: NI public has 'a role to play' in protecting others
The chief scientific adviser in Northern Ireland has said the public has "a role to play" in protecting the most vulnerable in society.
It comes as Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland are no longer legally binding.
The remaining measures have now been issued as guidance to the public.
"The extent to which people - the most vulnerable - will be at risk depends on the behaviours that we all choose to adopt under this guidance, rather than regulations," said Prof Ian Young.