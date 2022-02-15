A County Tyrone man waiting for a gall bladder operation has said he feels he has been "neglected" by the health service.

John Doherty, 55, has been waiting for the procedure for six years.

He said he had been unable to get updates about the operation.

Northern Ireland's waiting list statistics are the worst in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust they were unable to comment on an individual patient's care, but apologised for current delays.

Read more here.