A food bank in Ballymoney has seen a 20% rise in the number of people it is supporting due to the rising cost of living and the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supplies were given out to 352 people in January, up from 293 people during the same month last year.

"We're seeing issues with families we've never seen before," co-director of the foodbank, Peter Rollins, said.

"One of the comments thrown at us is: 'Why do these people coming to you not get a job?'

"It's not people on benefits who are coming. It's mainly people on low pay."

