Thirty years ago, Michelle Crawford from Londonderry was undergoing an operation that would change her life.

Born with a hereditary heart condition, doctors said the 10-year-old might only have weeks to live without a heart transplant.

On 13 February, the call came and the family travelled to London for an operation which would last more than seven hours into the early hours of Valentine's Day.

After the operation, Michelle said she had "completely, instantly changed".

