Northern Ireland's hidden Cold War bunkers

The impact of two world wars on the landscape is well-documented and, in many cases, is marked by monuments and remembrance plaques.

But one archaeologist is highlighting the lesser-known effect of the Cold War on Northern Ireland’s infrastructure.

Dr James O’Neill has been unearthing the archaeological imprints of the Cold War on the landscape.

He has been commissioned by the Northern Ireland government to record what remains of airfields, radar stations and nuclear bunkers from the Cold War era.

BBC News NI joined Dr O’Neill as he surveyed old radar stations at the site of a race track in County Down.