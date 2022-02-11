A 10-year cancer strategy for Northern Ireland could become "just a piece of paper" if a new budget cannot be passed at Stormont, Cancer Research UK has warned.

Last week, the Stormont executive collapsed with the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan.

The draft budget, which had yet to be agreed, promised a 10% increase in health funding.

A long-awaited plan for cancer services is expected to be published this month.

