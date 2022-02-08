Families of loyalist murder victims have vowed to fight for justice after a police watchdog report found officers had engaged in "collusive behaviours" with paramilitary killers.

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson said she was "deeply concerned" by the scale and scope of the failings she had uncovered in her probe into murders and attempted murders carried out by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in south Belfast in the 1990s.

Billy McManus, whose father William was one of those murdered in an attack on a bookmakers in 1992, says the report ties everything together but his father's killers are still walking the streets.

