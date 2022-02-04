Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reacted to calls from Sinn Féin for an early election after Paul Givan's resignation.

He said the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will work with other political parties to ensure Northern Ireland Protocol legislation goes through the assembly before the election.

"I would like to see that happen before the election so that the people of Northern Ireland can give their verdict," he said.

Mr Donaldson has said it will be "difficult" for his party to form a government after an election if issues around the NI Protocol are not addressed.

He was speaking after Paul Givan resigned as first minister on Thursday.