DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he is sorry that victims of historical institutional abuse have yet to receive an official apology.

The statement was expected to be made by Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers on 11 March.

Both have lost their position after Paul Given announced his resignation on Thursday evening.

"We have supported them throughout their case, we supported them in getting a scheme that provided them with support, much needed and overdue support," the DUP leader continues.

"I am determined to ensure that apology is forthcoming."