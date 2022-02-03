Sinn Féin has called for an early assembly election as a result of Paul Givan's resignation as NI First Minister.

Michelle O'Neill said she had spoken to other party leaders to make progress on issues "at pace" while the DUP engaged in "stunt politics".

The deputy first minister, who will lose her role now that Paul Givan has resigned from the joint office, said politics at Stormont "can't limp on forever".

The role of first minister and deputy first minister are joint and cannot continue without the other.

Mrs O'Neill continued to say there would be "catastrophic impacts" as a result of the DUP's actions, such as a delay to the apology for victims of historical institutional abuse and knock-on effects for the draft budget and dealing with cost of living matters.

Read more here.