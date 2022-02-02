People in Northern Ireland are feeling the pinch amid rising prices.

Food and petrol are among the essentials which have become more expensive in recent months.

Northern Ireland's Utility Regulator has said high gas prices are likely to remain "for at least the next 36 months" the day after Firmus Energy announced its prices will increase by more than a third in its Ten Towns Network.

These women in Larne, County Antrim, say they have noticed the impact.