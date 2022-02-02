Edwin Poots has said he has no idea if his party leader voted for him in a ballot to choose the Democratic Unionist Party's candidate for the South Down constituency.

Mr Poots lost out in the vote to Diane Forsythe.

He said it had been his understanding that he would move from Lagan Valley to South Down to help make it easier for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is also running in Lagan Valley, to return to Stormont from Westminster.

Mr Poots said Sir Jeffrey had encouraged him to seek the South Down nomination.

He said he had no idea if his party leader had voted for him as the ballot was secret and they had not spoken since.

