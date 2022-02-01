A move to amend the Climate Change Bill was not debated at Stormont because the Green Party leader turned up late.

Clare Bailey wanted to move the amendment, which would have added a target for Northern Ireland to produce zero emissions by 2045.

The bill, brought by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, currently aims to reduce emissions by 82% by 2050.

But when the debate on the bill began, Ms Bailey was not in her seat.

She apologised and said her lateness was because the debate had begun sooner than originally scheduled.

It is thought she will make another attempt to change the date of the target at a later date.

