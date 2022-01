Jim Wells has said he is "hurt" by how the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has treated him.

The veteran politician has represented South Down for 24 years.

On Friday, party officers deselected him and chose Diane Forsythe as their preferred candidate in May's election.

"I am hurt, not so much by what has happened, but how it has happened," Mr Wells told BBC News NI.

