Family members have been speaking about their thoughts and feelings as events are held to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Jean Hegarty, the sister of Kevin McElhinney, said she "didn't know how she was feeling".

"I'm apprehensive, I'm scared, I'm a bit torn if I'll be able to finish it (the march)," she said.

Tony Doherty, the son of Patrick Doherty, said family members had fought a very long campaign to establish the truth about what happened five decades ago.