Former Prime Minister David Cameron reflects on his 2010 apology to the House of Commons for the events of Bloody Sunday.

When the Saville Inquiry was published in 2010, he said the killings were "unjustified and unjustifiable".

Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry on 30 January 1972.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary, the former prime minister said he had wanted to make a "proper apology".

Mr Cameron told BBC's Talkback programme on Friday that what happened was wrong.

