On the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday a new theatrical production will have its premiere.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on 30 January 1972 when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights demonstration in Londonderry.

The White Handkerchief, telling the story of that day, is the work of playwright Liam Campbell.

He worked on it for several years reading, researching, and interviewing families.

Mr Campbell died in December 2021, a few weeks after this interview was recorded.

These are his thoughts on his final work.

Journalist: Chris Page

Edit: Niall McCracken