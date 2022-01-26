Staff shortages have affected one in three shifts in postnatal and antenatal wards at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital over the past six months.

The Belfast Trust said maternity services had experienced "unexpected absences" related to Covid-19.

Some 15% of shifts in the hospital's labour wards have been affected by staff absences in the last six months.

However, the trust said the hospital had "continued to deliver safe and effective care" for patients.

The Royal College of Midwives director in Northern Ireland, Karen Murray, said Covid had exposed issues around the number of midwifery staff that are available.

Read more here.