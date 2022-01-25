Asking pupils in classes in which there have been Covid-19 cases to take lateral flow tests should help schools to monitor the virus, a principal has said.

The new guidance affecting primary and post-primary schools in Northern Ireland was issued by the Education Authority and Public Health Agency on Tuesday.

It states that principals will not have to contact the agency before introducing "extended testing".

Ralph Magee, from Andrews Memorial Primary School in Comber, County Down, said parents had been cooperative in providing the results of lateral flow tests.

