The Ulster Unionist Party cannot be "collateral damage" in the fallout over some of his historical tweets, leader Doug Beattie has said.

He has faced accusations of racism and misogyny since some of his posts dating back several years were brought to light.

He has apologised for the tweets, acknowledged that he made "serious mistakes" and has denied that he is a racist or a misogynist.

The Upper Bann MLA said he would discuss his leadership of the UUP with his party colleagues.

Read more: Doug Beattie will ask party to decide on leadership