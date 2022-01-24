As more coronavirus restrictions are eased in Northern Ireland this week, how close is a return to life without the virus?

Dr Lyndsey Broadbent, a virologist at Queen's University Belfast, says there is light at the end of the tunnel.

But she says that governments around the world must learn from their mistakes in handling the health crisis.

Hundreds of patients with Covid-19 are still being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland and one senior health official warns that the effect of the pandemic will be felt for a long time to come.

Roisin Coulter, who runs the South Eastern Health Trust, says it will take years to rebuild the health service.

