Hospitality businesses will be "glad to see the back" of restrictions which have had an affect on trade, a County Down hotel and restaurant owner has said.

Ken Sharp, from The Salty Dog in Bangor, said his business had suffered due to measures such as vaccine certificates and limited table numbers.

From 21 January, premises in Northern Ireland which serve alcohol no longer have to only offer only table service.

The rule of six, a limit of six people from no more than six households being seated together, was also dropped.

Mr Sharp told BBC News NI his business was "down about 25% in December on two years ago", with a fall "close to 40%" during the first two weeks of January 2022 compared to the same period in 2020.

From 26 January, further relaxations announced by the NI Executive will include the ending of vaccine certificates to gain entry to venues, apart from nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events where there are 500 people or more in attendance.

